SEA-KIT International has revealed a new USV design that focuses on hydrography and environmental data collection.

The SEA-KIT H-class USV, with its retractable gondola and dual-sensor deployment options, is a highly configurable design based on a wealth of operational data and feedback collected from the company’s established X-class USVs. Several of these 12-m vessels are currently operational in the Indian Ocean, North Sea, Red Sea and the Pacific.

The H-class features a composite hull for higher transit speeds, giving it greater range and endurance, as well as active stabilizers to minimize roll. The new design has 12- and 15-m variants, with the 12-m version transportable in a standard shipping container for rapid, low-cost deployment. Both variants can be davit launched.

