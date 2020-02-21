Subject to the availability of funding, Sea Grant anticipates approximately $5,000,000 will be available for research projects and programs that will significantly advance the understanding of the economics of aquaculture businesses in the U.S. and address gaps regarding important market information.

The overall goal is to advance business management toward development of a sustainable marine and Great Lakes aquaculture industry in the U.S.

Successful proposals will address geographic and/or topical needs and will fully integrate research, extension and education.

Proposals that will support broad, nonproprietary research to address critical gaps with respect to aquaculture economics and market needs; make that information available to U.S. aquaculture businesses and management agencies; and build the capacity of Sea Grant and its partners, including Sea Grant aquaculture extension personnel and industry stakeholders, are preferred.

Notices of intent to submit are due February 26, 2020.

Full proposals are due April 22, 2020.

This information is also available at https://seagrant.noaa.gov/ Funding

Learn more about Sea Grant’s work in aquaculture at https://seagrant.noaa.gov/Our- Work/Aquaculture

Like this: Like Loading...