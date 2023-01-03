Saildrone is featured in a new mini-documentary from Freethink* Media’s Hard Reset series.



Ocean research has traditionally relied on expensive, fuel-intensive manned ships roaming the oceans. That’s why Saildrone is building a fleet of USVs to constantly monitor the conditions of the world’s oceans. Each Saildrone carries 20 scientific sensors that can measure parameters such as water temperature changes, wildlife activity, CO2 concentration and pollution. Saildrones can stay out at sea for months—or even years—without needing to refuel. And when they do require fuel or maintenance, the drones simply guide themselves back to port.



The long-term vision of Saildrone is to be able to measure every aspect of the oceans’ health—from pollution to fish populations—in real time.

See the video here.

