Huon Aquaculture, Australia’s second largest salmon farmer, has purchased another Saab Seaeye Falcon underwater robotic vehicle to support its marine and environmental operations. This brings Huon’s Falcon fleet to five. Huon sees the Seaeye Falcon as a vital farming tool for surveying and monitoring their marine leases in South East Tasmania, Australia.

Huon purchased their first Falcon in 2015 and has, since then, been operating Falcons 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Dr. Shea Cameron, Huon’s subsea and remote systems manager, says the Saab Seaeye model is invaluable to the company’s farming operations.

“Our dive and mooring teams use Falcons to inspect and maintain our critical subsea farm infrastructure.”

He says their Falcons spend more time in the water than any of the others in Huon’s large fleet of remotely operated vehicles that range from large specialist net cleaning vehicles to smaller eyeball class systems.

Dr. Cameron adds that the Saab Seaeye Falcons have consistently proven to be a tough and capable platform, easy to service and with excellent manufacturer support.

“They can be rebuilt and repaired quickly and sent back out to work — making Huon a proud Saab Seaeye Operator!” he noted.

As the world’s top-selling robot in its class, the Saab Seaeye Falcon’s global success comes from being an easy-to-use, meter-sized, intelligent, multi-tasking, powerful, five-thruster strong, highly maneuverable robot with a reliability record covering over a million hours underwater.

