SOMAG AG Jena has launched the new RSM 50, a compact and cost-effective gimbal that offers top-notch stabilization for customers who want to get the most out of their sensor to achieve a high-quality and reliable data basis.

The electromechanical gimbal mount stabilizes angular movements in real time of boats, ships, USVs, autonomous platforms and buoys caused by sea swell. Advanced control algorithms assure a stabilization accuracy that has been improved to ≤0.3° rms for best sensor performance and detailed image capture. Stronger motors ensure precise leveling of payloads up to 40 kg.

