ClassNK has granted its Remote Survey (RMSV) notation for CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN, an LNG-fueled PCC operated by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. (“K” LINE). This is the first vessel on ClassNK’s registry to be marked with RMSV notation at the time of delivery.



To provide a proper guidance for remote surveys using ICT, ClassNK published its Guidelines for Remote Surveys (Ver.2) in January 2021 by incorporating outcomes of investigation and examination for presenting transparent standards for remote survey application and ensuring reliability equivalent to conventional witness surveys. In Ver. 2.0, ClassNK made a revision to include class notation requirements for ships with advance preparation for remote surveys, such as procedures for crew members.



ClassNK has carried out the verification of the vessel in line with the guidelines. Upon satisfactory completion of its document/plan examination and survey, ClassNK issued its first certificate with RMSV notation to the newbuild.

