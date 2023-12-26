Project ReCon, a pioneer and unique circular economy program driven by the Spanish technology company Satlink to give a second life to echosounder buoys used in tropical purse seine tuna fishing, is celebrating its first anniversary.

In just one year since its launch in December 2022, hand in hand with the NGO Tangaroa Blue Foundation, the project has become one of the most important initiatives worldwide in its field, with the participation of more than 100 vessels and 22 tuna fishing companies worldwide.

After taking its first steps in Australia with Satlink’s founding partner Tangaroa Blue Foundation through the Australian Marine Debris Initiative (AMDI), Project ReCon has also gained the support of two other major environmental organizations, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and The Pacific Community (SPC), as local partners. As of today, the project has extended its reach to a total of eight countries, allowing it to be present in the major oceans where tropical tuna fishing occurs.

This international collaboration network that is paving the way for the future of fisheries sustainability aims to recover, recondition, and reuse echosounder buoys used by the tropical purse seine fishing fleet.

