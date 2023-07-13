South Island Prosperity Partnership (SIPP), the mandated economic development agency for Southern Vancouver Island, will receive $3 million in funding from the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan). This funding will support SIPP’s initiatives to grow British Columbia’s (BC) ocean and marine technology sectors and foster indigenous entrepreneurship and the exploration of economic opportunities connected to ocean monitoring and conservation.

The PacifiCan investment supports the development of an ocean and marine innovation network and hub through COAST, the blue economy arm of SIPP dedicated to expanding BC’s rapidly growing ocean and marine technology sectors. The funding will also foster indigenous entrepreneurship and the exploration of economic opportunities connected to ocean monitoring and conservation through SIPP’s indigenous-led arm, the Indigenous Prosperity Centre.

Photo Credit: MarineLabs, https://marinelabs.io.

