The U.S. Office of Naval Research (ONR) has chosen 25 awardees for the 2023 Young Investigator Program (YIP). They will share nearly $17.5 million in funding to conduct innovative scientific research that will benefit science and technology for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

The ONR YIP is a highly competitive and popular early-career award program where prior academic achievement and potential for significant scientific breakthrough are key elements of the evaluation criteria. The 2023 YIP awardees were chosen from more than 170 applicants—all of whom are college and university tenure-track faculty and obtained a Ph.D. on or after Jan. 1, 2015.



Awardees represent 20 academic institutions in 12 states, supporting a broad range of naval-relevant research topics, including distributed machine learning, ocean surface boundary layer modeling, excitonic tunable metamaterials, autonomous humanoid robots and coordinated autonomous swarming vehicles.



The YIP awards support postdoctoral and graduate student stipends and scholarships, the acquisition of laboratory equipment, and other expenses critical to the planned research. Typical grants are $750,000 over a three-year period.



Established in 1985, the ONR YIP is one of the nation’s oldest and most selective basic-research, early-career awards in science and technology. Its purpose is to fund tenure-track academic researchers, or equivalent, whose scientific pursuits show outstanding promise for supporting the Department of Defense, while also promoting their professional development.



View the list of 2023 Office of Naval Research Young Investigator awardees here.

