Odfjell Ship Management has partnered with Alfa Laval in its decarbonization effort by selecting the Alfa Laval OceanGlide fluidic air lubrication system to be installed on one of its tankers.

OceanGlide is the latest addition to Alfa Laval’s sustainable portfolio, aimed at supporting shipowners in addressing fuel and emission challenges. OceanGlide integrates fluidic technology into air lubrication to optimize energy saving. This patented and class-approved system utilizes fluidic oscillators to generate an even layer of micro air bubbles across a vessel’s entire flat bottom, reducing friction and drag. By reducing the vessel’s resistance, the OceanGlide system offers a proven method for reducing fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions.

One of the key advantages of OceanGlide is the ability to regulate power consumption through oscillation bands. OceanGlide uses fluidic technology to create streamlined sections on the vessel’s flat bottom, each with its own fluidic band that generates bubbles. The independent steering of each band allows a more controlled and streamlined flow of air bubbles for optimal efficiency, maximum coverage, and reduced compressor power.

The OceanGlide fluidic air lubrication system’s high efficiency in producing bubbles not only ensures an effective air layer with fewer compressors but also provides the added advantage of conveniently positioning them anywhere on board. The system requires no structural modifications or vessel recertification, which makes it ideal for retrofitting and newbuilds. The fluidic bands, designed with a low profile and no moving parts, can be configured underneath the ship at any shipyard with ease.

