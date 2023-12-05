A consortium of ocean science organizations have partnered for the Ocean Pavilion at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Convened under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), COP28 began November 30 and will run to December 12 . The event brings together delegates from around the globe, including heads of state and leaders in research, policy and business, to build consensus and advance climate action commitments outlined in the Paris Agreement.

The Ocean Pavilion is now in its second year at COP and is once again located in the Blue Zone, a designated area for UNFCCC formal negotiations, panel discussions and speaking events. Co-led by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego, the Ocean Pavilion serves as a focal point for conference delegates to exchange ideas on harnessing ocean science and solutions to address the climate crisis, all while underscoring the ocean’s critical role in climate regulation.

