The Ocean Exchange, supporting the acceleration of innovative solutions for healthy oceans and the sustainable blue economy, has announced that its 2022 awards program is now open. Two monetary awards will be given: the Wallenius Wilhelmsen Orcelle Award and the Neptune Award, each with a monetary prize of $100,000.

Ocean Exchange welcomes registrations from innovators with solutions, including working prototypes, in materials, processes and systems with the ability to have impact through sustainability. Ocean Exchange defines these innovations as those that generate economic growth and increased productivity while reducing waste and the use of natural resources.

The deadline for registrations is 11:59 p.m. GMT on August 29. Finalists will be selected by Ocean Exchange’s Solutions Review Team and will present at the Ocean Exchange event October 23 to 25 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Learn more here.

