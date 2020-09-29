ARMADA Marine Robotics has won a Phase I contract from the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) through the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program. The $255,821 contract will focus on developing the company’s Asymmetric Propulsion system for underwater vehicles in collaboration with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI). ARMADA has already signed an exclusive license with WHOI covering the use of Asymmetric Propulsion technology, which was developed by company co-founders Jeff Kaeli and Robin Littlefield, among others at WHOI.

This novel technology provides both propulsion and low-speed maneuvering using a single electric motor. This eliminates the need for fins and additional motors, thereby reducing weight, drag, complexity and cost. This is a major advancement in the ability of a single unmanned underwater vehicle to conduct both rapid large-area surveys and low-speed inspections at close range with a high degree of maneuverability not available in existing platforms.



