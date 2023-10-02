Three Kiel-based software companies–north.io GmbH, TrueOcean GmbH and NatureConnect GmbH–have merged to form north.io. The aim of this integration is to provide a stronger foundation for software development, geodata management and cloud analytics while offering comprehensive support to customers in both onshore and offshore contexts.

Jann Wendt, CEO of north.io, and Frithjof Hennemann, former CEO of TrueOcean GmbH, will jointly manage the new company. As part of this transition, the three companies will work to streamline their operations and capitalize on synergies to better serve their customers and stakeholders.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...