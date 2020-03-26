Nido Robotics, the Murcia-based Spanish firm dedicated to the development of cutting-edge subsea robotics, has launched two ROVs.

The super-portable Sibiu Nano weighs a mere 5.15 kg and will fit into the smallest spaces. It is as easy to maneuver as it is to transport, enabling operators to conduct detailed underwater inspection procedures in depths of up to 100 m with the crisp live images provided by its 1080p camera.

The 16-kg Sibiu Pro is a modular system capable of carrying several payloads for a range of applications, including the cleaning of subsea assets, measuring cathodic protection, gauging metal thickness or collating environmental data. Both systems are robust, with interchangeable batteries that make them fully independent, and can easily be deployed by hand by anyone, anywhere, at any time.

