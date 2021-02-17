Kongsberg Maritime has launched the next generation of its advanced HUGIN AUV. Named HUGIN Endurance, the new AUV boosts operational duration to approximately 15 days, enabling extended survey and inspection missions far from shore.

This longevity allows HUGIN Endurance to undertake extensive missions without the support of a mothership. Shore-to-shore operations offer the opportunity to reduce carbon footprint for commercial activities and yet retain unrivaled data resolution and accuracy.

KONGSBERG has added its Maritime Broadband Radio (MBR) communications system to HUGIN Endurance’s payload, allowing it to surface and share large quantities of data swiftly with any suitably equipped installation, such as another vessel, shore station or a wind turbine fitted with an MBR antenna.

For defense applications, HUGIN Endurance makes persistence a reality. Whether it is long-range military survey; wide-area mine detection, classification and identification; or even patrolling a choke point listening for submarines, this extended range capability offers new solutions to existing and future challenges.

