“Design of Coastal Hazard Mitigation Alternatives for Rising Seas” is a new book by David Basco (dbasco@odu.edu) about how to design alternatives to reduce coastal flood and wave damage, erosion and loss of ecosystems facing an unknown future of sea level rise. The latest theories are interlaced with applied examples from the author’s 48 years of experience in teaching, research and as a practicing, professional engineer in coastal engineering. The design process takes into consideration all the design constraints (scientific, engineering, economic, environmental, social/political/institutional, aesthetic, and media) to meet today’s client needs, expectations and budgets for an uncertain future.

The book is organized as a textbook for graduate students. It is also a self-contained reference for government and consulting engineers responsible for finding solutions to coastal hazards facing the world’s coastal populations.

New solutions are included in the book that help people of all socioeconomic levels living at the coast. Both risk reduction metrics quantified in monetary terms and increased resilience metrics quantified as vulnerability reduction must now be taken into consideration to make equitable design decisions on hazard mitigation alternatives.

In the Anthropocene Era, under “deep uncertainty” in global mean sea level predictions for the future, today’s designs must mitigate today’s storm damages and be adaptable for the unpredictable water levels and storms of the future. This book includes a design “philosophy” for water levels to 2050 and for the long term from 2050 to 2100. Multiple spreadsheets are provided and organized to aid the design process.

Basco believes this is an exciting time to be “thinkers” as civil/coastal engineers.

