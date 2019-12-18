New AUV Long-Endurance Navigation Capabilities Proven

New standards in long-endurance underwater navigation and automated subsea positioning have been set following the successful completion of a joint project led by Sonardyne International Ltd., with partners the U.K. National Oceanography Centre (NOC) and L3Harris.

The two-year, £1.4 million Precise Positioning for Persistent Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (P3AUV) project, partly funded by Innovate UK, set out to integrate existing and emerging technologies to deliver a step-change in unmanned platform endurance and navigational precision.

The project also set out to increase the use of autonomy in offshore survey positioning operations using USVs, and, in the process, reducing risk to personnel, environmental impact and operating costs.

The final project trials, which also saw one of the NOC’s largest deployment of AUVs operating in swarms, were completed in December in Loch Ness, Scotland.

