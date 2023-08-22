Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota, Florida, has achieved a milestone in the construction of its new Science Education Aquarium with the installment of two large pieces of acrylic window in the new aquarium’s largest exhibit, the Gulf of Mexico habitat.

Anticipated for completion in December 2024, Mote SEA will be a regional hub bridging the gap between complex marine research, accessible science and technology education for all, and environmental awareness to promote science-based change for a healthier ocean.

The acrylic piece installed weighs 27,900 lb. and will provide guests with an expansive view into the 400,000-gallon Gulf of Mexico habitat, which will feature various coral reef formations, sharks, rays, sea turtles, tarpon, snook, red drum, snapper, parrotfish, butterflyfish and many other species. It will also open up into a new large multipurpose room that will host educational and community programs.

This highly-anticipated exhibit will also house a second large acrylic window that weighs 22,200 lb. This window has also been installed.

The top of the Gulf of Mexico exhibit and viewing deck will be located on the second floor, where guests can view the top side of the Gulf of Mexico exhibit and see shark fins break the water’s surface.

