On March 6, 2020, two Saildrone USVs completed the first autonomous passage of the Strait of Gibraltar.

The 31-nautical mile (58-km) passage between Europe and Africa is one of the busiest waterways in the world. The Strait of Gibraltar is only 7 nm (13 km) across at its narrowest and 23.7 nm (44 km) at its widest. Approximately 300 ships cross it every day; about one ship every five minutes, plus dozens of fishing boats and recreational vessels.

