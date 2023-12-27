The Mexico Port Authorities have obtained nine advanced SRV-8 underwater drones from Oceanbotics Inc. to elevate their surveillance and monitoring capacities, ensuring state-of-the-art technology is deployed across all ports under their jurisdiction.

During the summer, the Oceanbotics support team conducted an immersive, in-person training program for the Mexico Port Authorities. With these drones in operation, officials are empowered to conduct real-time hull inspections, enhance threat detection measures and monitor environmental conditions.

