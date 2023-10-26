Belgium-based startup MAHI has successfully raised its seed round, led by venture firm PIRQUE and shipping company Ultranav, along with a knowledgeable group of business angels.

MAHI is developing and commercializing autonomous technology to increase the safety and efficiency of vessel navigation. MAHI’s first product, MAHI Sense, is a hardware-enabled software solution that tackles situational awareness and autonomous decision-making challenges encountered by unmanned vessel integrators and ship owners/operators.

MAHI was incorporated in February 2022. The startup’s founding team was also the leadership behind the private initiative called Project Mahi (www.projectmahi.com) that sent the world’s first solar-powered autonomous surface vessel across the Atlantic Ocean in 2022.

