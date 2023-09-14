Maersk to Transport Amazon Goods Using Biofuel and Methanol

Danish shipping major Maersk and e-commerce giant Amazon have finalized a 2023-2024 agreement for the transport of 20,000 FFE containers using green biofuel and methanol.

Transport of the containers will be done via Maersk’s ECO Delivery product offering. The Danish firm estimates that this will contribute to a reduction in 44,600 metric tons of CO2e when compared to standard bunker fuel.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Amazon and Maersk have arranged container shipping using low-GHG fuel options.

The ECO Delivery biofuel option offers emission reductions that enable immediate and externally verified GHG savings for customers, without compensatory measures like offsetting. This year, Amazon will benefit from the use of not only biodiesel but green methanol as a second green fuel in the vessel fleet.

“We’re excited to have containers on Maersk’s first methanol-enabled feeder vessel and to continue using their biofuel,” said Adam Baker, VP of global transportation at Amazon.

We share a common goal with Amazon to reduce our total GHG emissions to net zero by 2040. Decarbonizing shipping is one significant step that is to be combined with many others to protect our future,” added Narin Phol, president of North America at A.P. Moller-Maersk.

