Kraken Robotics Inc. has recently completed its third offshore data acquisition and technology demonstration campaign as part of the $19 million OceanVision project. During this campaign, Kraken deployed its new SeaScout system which consists of Kraken’s KATFISH towed synthetic aperture sonar, the Tentacle winch and autonomous launch and recovery system (ALARS) to conduct ultrahigh-definition seabed imaging and mapping in Atlantic Canada.

The OceanVision campaign took place from September 21 to October 18 and included the mobilization and integration of Kraken’s KATFISH system onboard Atlantic Towing Ltd.’s Atlantic Kingfisher offshore supply vessel. This marks the eighth different vessel type that Kraken’s KATFISH has operated from, demonstrating the flexibility and robustness of operation on vessels ranging in length from 39 to 262 ft.

