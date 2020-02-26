Kinéis has reached its capital-raising target of 100 million euros to support its ambition to provide universal satellite connectivity. Twenty-five nanosatellites will be added to complement the service, which has been provided by the Argos system to scientific and environmental communities for more than 40 years. Kinéis will also develop its activity in the new markets opened up by the Internet of Things (IoT).



Kinéis already has eight operational satellites and has become the first IoT satellite connectivity player to finance its development, from the construction of its constellation to the launch of its 25 nanosatellites, scheduled for 2022, and the development of its ground segment for the NewSpace landscape.

Maritime applications of this technology include vessel tracking, oceanographic buoys, gliders, floats, etc.

Learn more at www.kineis.com/en/.

