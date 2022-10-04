Kaiko Systems, a Berlin-based software startup digitizing maritime shipping, has successfully completed a seed financing round of € 2 million.

The company helps global shipping companies to digitize onboard operations of frontline workers, reduce downtime and increase technical management productivity. The capital infusion will be used to grow its team, further advance its software solution and expand into new geographies.

Since launching its product in 2021, Kaiko Systems has swiftly won customers such as Columbia Shipmanagement, Marlow Navigation, USC Barnkrug, CTM and The Asian Spirit Steamship Co., contributing to the uptime of hundreds of vessels that keep the global supply chain afloat 24/7.

The funding round comes from multiple investors, including Schoeller Holdings, Vineta Ventures, A Round Capital, Flagship Founders, as well as industry experts Clasen Rickmers and Justus Kniffka.

Learn more here.

