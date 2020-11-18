i4 Insight, creators of a platform that provides a single point of access for multiple data streams

and applications, providing a holistic view of ship and fleet operations, is partnering with

GreenSteam, a leader in vessel-based machine learning for hull and improved vessel

performance. This partnership looks to provide solutions that will help drive reductions in

greenhouse gas emissions and cut operating costs.

The i4 Insight Platform allows shipowners, operators and charterers to easily access insights on

performance and fuel consumption across all ships in their fleet. The addition of GreenSteam’s

advanced machine learning technology means that platform users will have a more accurate

picture of the leading contributors to excessive fuel consumption as well as access to actionable

recommendations on how to optimize fleet performance.

Learn more at: www.lr.org.

Like this: Like Loading...