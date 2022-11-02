HydroSurv has partnered with EIVA to supply autopilots for a lease fleet of USVs. The integration of EIVA’s hydrographic survey software bundle, NaviSuite Kuda, with the innovative autopilot technology installed on HydroSurv’s REAV-28 USV design offers operators adaptive line planning and automated area coverage optimization tools to analyze MBES data in real time. The software can automatically calculate optimal run lines based on collected data and position. Through streamlined integration with the autopilot, this results in precise line keeping typically with an accuracy of +/-15 cm, even in sharp turns.

For hydrographic surveyors, this novel solution extends the capability of HydroSurv USVs to intelligently and reliably complete shallow-water missions while offering the operator a familiar front-end control interface. The USV is controlled straight out of NaviSuite Kuda, enabling efficient, dependable, safe, low-carbon remote data collection, as well as yielding immediately deliverable data.

