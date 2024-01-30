HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division has awarded $100,000 in grants to 24 STEM-related initiatives from schools and educational organizations located in Mississippi and Alabama.

The STEM awards are currently distributed on an annual basis each school year and are used to further the education of science, technology, engineering and math.

“Every year, we look forward to honoring the outstanding work of our region’s educators and supporting them in preparing their students to be the next generation of critical thinkers,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “Innovation and critical thinking skills are vital in the shipbuilding process, and we are proud to play a role in encouraging students to pursue a STEM-related career.”

See the awardees here.

