HII has hosted commencement exercises to celebrate 200 graduates of the company’s Apprentice School at Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS).

Jasmine Tutt received the Homer L. Ferguson Award, which recognizes the apprentice graduating with the highest average in combined required academic and craft grades. Tutt is the first African American woman to receive the award. She is an electrical engineer at NNS and has supported a variety of programs, including Virginia-class submarine and Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier construction, since joining HII in 2014.

Tutt first graduated from William & Mary with a degree in chemistry. During her time at the Apprentice School, she earned an associate’s degree in engineering from Tidewater Community College and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Old Dominion University.

The Apprentice School accepts more than 200 apprentices per year. The school offers four- to eight-year, tuition-free apprenticeships in 19 trades and eight optional advanced programs. Apprentices work a 40-hr. week and are paid for all work, including time spent in academic classes.

Through partnerships with Virginia Peninsula Community College, Tidewater Community College and Old Dominion University, the Apprentice School’s academic program provides the opportunity to earn associate degrees in business administration, engineering, and engineering technology and bachelor’s degrees in mechanical or electrical engineering.

Replay coverage of the ceremony is available at: https://hii.com/events/nns-as- graduation.

Like this: Like Loading...