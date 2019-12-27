The Naval Facilities (NAVFAC) Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (EXWC) based in Port Hueneme, California, has successfully developed, towed and begun the official installation of a green energy altering wave energy converter (WEC) device off the coast of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Partnering with Ocean Energy USA LLC, the WEC device will move to Marine Corps Base Hawaii to be tested at the U.S. Navy’s Wave Energy Test Site (WETS) in Kaneohe.



This project is poised to accelerate the commercialization of marine

hydrokinetic technology and supports the realization of Department of Energy and Department of Defense renewable energy goals.



The traditional Hawaiian Blessing Ceremony for this project took place earlier in December at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

