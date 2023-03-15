The World Economic Forum’s Blue Food Partnership has launched a Global Sustainable Aquaculture Roadmap at the Our Ocean Conference in Panama, in collaboration with FUTUREFISH and the Aquaculture Stewardship Council and in consultation with the Partnership’s Sustainable Aquaculture Working Group.

Blue foods–from the ocean, rivers and lakes–are the most highly traded food products in the world

and provide livelihoods for millions of people, as well as healthy and nutritious food for billions. Many types of blue foods also have lower carbon footprints than terrestrial food production and are critical to ensuring climate resilience, as well as global food and nutrition security. Demand for these foods is expected to double by 2050, and much of this demand will be met through aquaculture production.

Informed by a systems-change approach, the roadmap sees aquaculture as being fundamentally

connected to nature, climate, nutrition and equitable livelihoods. It provides four pathways: responsible production, better livelihoods, healthy consumption and an enabling environment. These will accelerate action toward the greater social, economic and environmental benefits

that the sustainable growth of aquaculture can offer.

Learn more here.

