Chiara Zuccarino-Crowe (Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory Liaison) and Meaghan Gass share their love for the Great Lakes at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. (Credit: Michigan Sea Grant)

In an effort to increase collaboration and effective use of federally funded ocean, coastal and Great Lakes research, the NSGO is looking for proposals to develop National Federal Partnership Liaison positions in coordination with other federal agencies or programs whose project goals align with and support national Sea Grant focus area or vision plan goals.

Funding of two to three liaisons is expected at up to $100,000 of Sea Grant federal dollars annually for four years. State match of 50 percent of NSGO funds and substantial federal partner funding are required.

Informational Webinars:

March 18, 2020 at 2 pm Eastern (Register or join here)

May 21, 2020 at 2 pm Eastern (Register or join here)

Letters of intent are due April 23, 2020 via email ( oar.hq.sg.competitions@noaa. gov ).

Full proposals are due July 21, 2020 via email ( oar.hq.sg.competitions@noaa. gov ).

Successful applicants will be asked to submit their full application packages via Grants.gov in response to this NOFO by November 2, 2020.

This information is also available at https://seagrant.noaa.gov/ Funding

Contact Elizabeth Rohring with any questions at: elizabeth.rohring@noaa.gov or 301-734-1082.

Learn more about Sea Grant’s liaisons at https://seagrant.noaa.gov/ liaisons

