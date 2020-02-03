Credit: Kathy Tenga Gonzalez (Maine Sea Grant)



The 2020 American Lobster Research Program funding opportunity is now open. This program will support research to address critical gaps in knowledge about how the American lobster and its fishery is being impacted by environmental change. It is informed by listening sessions with regional fishing industry stakeholders; state and federal fisheries

managers; and university, state and federal fisheries researchers.

Research topics should have a geographic focus on the Gulf of Maine, Georges Banks and/or southern New England and address one or more of the following:

(1) Increased understanding of life-history parameters, including but not limited to, growth, maturity and species interactions

(2) Larval ecology and early biology

(3) Spatial distribution and migration, including but not limited to, habitat and trophic interactions

(4) socioecological investigations to inform future management decisions, including but not limited to, research exploring bait alternatives to

herring and their implications for the lobster fishery.

Pending appropriation of funds, Sea Grant anticipates awarding between five to 10 research projects totaling between $1 million and $2 million dollars in fiscal year 2020. Projects must have a maximum duration of two years.

Questions about the competition should be sent to:

