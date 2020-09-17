Librestream, a global provider of augmented worker, remote collaboration and communications solutions, is offering its support to organizations with operations in Louisiana and Texas impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Librestream will provide current customers with additional Onsight software licenses at no charge for regions affected by Hurricane Laura.

For new customers, Librestream will provide a Remote Expert Accelerator package at no charge. This accelerator package includes the Onsight software and services required to immediately deploy this remote expert capability to key personnel within 24 hours. There is no commitment to purchase of any kind.

In addition, Librestream is also offering no charge, virtual training sessions.

For new companies, please fast track the process by filling out your information online.

Like this: Like Loading...