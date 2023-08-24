Exail has opened a new innovation hub for all aspects of marine autonomy at the University of New Hampshire (UNH) for U.S. civilian and government customers. The hub will house the U.S. production of Exail’s DriX USV and a remote operations center. It will also provide local operations, maintenance and training facilities.

Exail positioned its new hub to work collaboratively with UNH’s Center for Coastal and Ocean Mapping. Exail and UNH have been working together in the last six years to pioneer uncrewed technologies.

