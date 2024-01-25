Echoview Software has introduced Echoview 14, the latest release of the hydroacoustic data processing software for water column research. Echoview provides analysis and processing of data recorded from an array of echosounders and sonars in marine and freshwater environments. It is used by governments, scientists, commercial fishers, and nongovernment organizations globally for a wide range of applications, including aquatic projects, scientific research, environmental assessment and monitoring, aquaculture, and more.

Echoview 14 offers:

Lowrance File Format Support: Echoview 14 is now compatible with data recorded by Navico Group Lowrance fish finders, including HDS and Elite product lines, plus other consumer Simrad systems that record sl2, sl3, or slg sonar log files.

Additional File Format Support: Compatibility is extended to more new and updated data formats, including Kongsberg EM systems data recorded to kmall and kmwcd files, and Furuno FCV-38 split-beam echosounder version 2 files.

Transect Definition and Analysis: Echoview 14 introduces the concept of transects, allowing users to partition their data ahead of analysis more easily. Whether tracking vessel movement along transects or analyzing stationary data in time series, you can define transects by drawing them manually on cruise tracks or echograms, entering them in a table, or import them from a file.

Transducer Geometry Widget: A new interactive 3D widget is introduced to visualize transducer orientation, ensuring the pointing direction of your single-beam or multibeam echosounder is precisely as intended.

New Operators: Echoview 14 provides new operators to refine and manipulate your data. These include the ability to join single-beam data collected from gliders with transducers pointing in opposite directions, to resample multibeam pings to smooth and regularize data across pings, and to combine multibeam fans from dual-head systems.

