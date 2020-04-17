Restore America’s Estuaries has an upcoming webinar that will discuss its latest collaborative report: “Legal Issues Affecting Blue Carbon Projects on Publicly Owned Coastal Wetlands.”

An overview of the new blue carbon legal analysis for wetland restoration projects will take place on Earth Day, April 22, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. EST.

This new study begins to provide a framework for restoration project design by identifying legal considerations for blue carbon offset projects on public coastal wetlands.

Join lead author Read Porter of the Roger Williams School of Law for an interactive discussion of these new findings.

Download the full report here.

