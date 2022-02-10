The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $25 million in funding to support increased research, development and demonstration of technologies that harness wave power to create electricity. The funding supports eight projects that will make up the first round of open-water testing at the PacWave South test site off the Oregon coast. These awards will strengthen wave energy technologies to accelerate their commercial viability and deploy them at scale to help decarbonize the grid and reach the national goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The eight projects selected for funding focus on the following:

Testing wave energy converter designs for use in geographically remote areas or on small, local energy grids.

Developing wave energy converter designs that can be either connected to or disconnected from the electricity grid.

Performing research and development at PacWave related to environmental monitoring technologies, instrumentation systems that operators use to control wave energy converters, and other technologies.

