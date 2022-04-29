DNV has awarded Inocean AS, a Norwegian subsidiary of Technip Energies, approval in principle (AiP) and basic design approval for the new INO12 semisubmersible platform concept.

The INO12 floating offshore wind concept has been designed to accommodate a 12-MW wind turbine, with a life span of 25 years without drydocking. The concept emerged initially from internal research at Inocean and was further refined in the WINDMOOR four-year research project, funded by the Research Council of Norway and the offshore wind industry.

The INO12 semisubmersible floating wind concept utilizes a simple and lean design, which has been tailored toward mass production and scalability. The concept also offers the possibility of full assembly at the quayside with direct access to the tower.

The design has been assessed for operations in Bretagne Sud (South Brittany). The review conducted covers the hull structure, stability, mooring, marine systems and technical safety.

