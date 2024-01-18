Dan Zatezalo has joined Forcys as general manager for Forcys Inc. and head of global sales. He was responsible for U.S. Department of Defense sales at sister company Sonardyne Inc., delivering continued growth. At Forcys, he will look to instill the same customer-led culture.

Covering a range of maritime operations, including asset protection, littoral strike, mine warfare, submarine rescue, and submarine and anti-submarine warfare, Forcys seeks to transform the underwater domain by enabling increasingly distributed and automated operations. This is made possible by integrating and bringing to market solutions from technology partners Chelsea Technologies, EIVA, Sonardyne, Voyis and Wavefront Systems.

Learn more here.

