Blue Tech Investment is a roundtable discussion that will take place October 3, 10 to 11 a.m., at Innovate Newport in Newport, Rhode Island.

Southern New England has long been the epicenter for marine technology startups. Many of these startups have spun out of the research being developed at key institutions, such as the U.S. Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC), the University of Rhode Island (URI) and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI). Until recently, the only path to funding for most of these startups was bootstrapping or government funds.

However, today, institutional investors, including venture capital and angels, along with corporations, are now making strategic investments that are fueling the development of innovations to address the major challenges in ocean exploration, aquaculture, traditional fisheries, defense, undersea communications, climate monitoring and more.

During this discussion, you will hear directly from investors about why they’re investing in blue technology firms, the companies and technologies they’re investing in, what it takes to secure an investment, and what they see as emerging opportunities in the sector.

This free event is being held in partnership with Innovate Newport as part of RI Startup Week.

Register here.

Like this: Like Loading...