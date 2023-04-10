On May 4, the Blue Venture Forum and Herreshoff Marine Museum will host in-water equipment demonstrations, exhibits, startup pitches, student posters and investor feedback at Roger Williams University Sailing Center in Bristol, Rhode Island. Blue tech startups will demonstrate their equipment in the water off the docks, the beach or off a small boat.

You can sign up at: https://blueventureforum.org/event/blue-tech-demo-day.

For more info, contact: info@blueventureforum.org.

Learn more here.

