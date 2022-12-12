From May 23 to 24, 2023, the Blue Food Innovation Summit will return to London to delve deeper into the fast-developing landscape of aquaculture and ocean health. With our food system increasingly under stress from conflict and climate change, the summit aims to put blue food, sustainable aquaculture and restorative ocean practices at the heart of the global conversation.

Bringing together ground-breaking companies from around the globe to discuss forward-thinking approaches to aquatic food production, the summit will cover sustainable aquafeed, seaweed, fish health and welfare, and digital platforms for smallholder farmers.

By showcasing disruptive technologies, and exploring case studies of innovation in action, the focus is on overcoming bottlenecks to growth and promoting greater partnership and collaboration to protect and restore the ocean ecosystem.

From producers, feed suppliers and health providers to retailers, investors and innovators, the summit provides stakeholders from across the value chain with a vital platform for knowledge exchange and networking through interactive panels, breakout discussions, and quality one-on-one meetings.

An international speaking faculty will highlight the greatest opportunities for innovation, with a focus on:

Ocean Data: Scaling Solutions in Restorative and Sustainable Ocean Management

Empowering Small-Scale Farmers: Accessing Digital Platforms, Finance and Certification

A Restorative Deep Dive: Optimizing Regeneration and Production in Restorative Ventures

Aquatic Health and Welfare: Enhancing Disease Prevention, Genetics and Harvesting

Expanding the Horizon for RAS: Fortifying Success Through Innovation in AI and Data

Blue Investment: Putting VC, ESG and Growth Capital to Work in Today’s Financial Climate

Sustainable Aquafeed: Utilizing Novel and Responsibly Sourced Marine Ingredients

Accelerating the Seaweed Revolution: Driving Innovation Across the Supply Chain

Unlocking Blue Carbon: Carbon Neutrality and Deep Blue Carbon Regeneration

Learn more at: www.bluefoodinnovation.com.

