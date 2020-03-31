The Maritime Blue Accelerator Showcase will take place April 7. It will be a virtual demo day from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

You can join the cohort as they pitch their ideas to a curated audience of investors, mentors, corporate partners and government officials and showcase their extraordinary work.



These 11 start-ups were selected for the first cohort of the Maritime Blue Innovation Accelerator and received intensive programming over a four-month period. Start-ups received access to Washington Maritime Blue industry and ocean leaders alongside WeWork Labs’ global network of mentors and advisors. This is a powerful opportunity for local companies to grow and secure funding in a sector where capital is often scarce.

From digital solutions to large infrastructure, innovation in the blue economy will need a diverse and varied financing approach, from public funding to equity stakes. There is a need and opportunity for philanthropy, debt financing and coordination of public dollars to fill gaps and buy-down risk.

