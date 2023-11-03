An AutoNaut USV has been purchased by the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) to provide data to assist with hurricane tracking. The USV has been named “’The Wilfred Ocean Hunter” and is one of four AutoNaut vessels purchased by BMS fitted with the most innovative and up-to-date sensors providing real-time data over satellite.

The sensors on board will provide the scientists at BMS with humidity, conductivity, temperature, depth, wind and wave data. This will enable the scientists to monitor and observe the changes as different weather patterns approach the island of Barbados. BMS will use the data to improve forecasting of future storm intensity and direction and to provide timely warnings to the public.

