During the upcoming annual ASNE Technology, Systems and Ships (ASNE TSS) Symposium at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel (January 31 to February 1), the American Society of Naval Engineers (ASNE) will offer a Young Professionals (YP) Program event: the Young Professionals Breakfast.



The YP Breakfast will take place on Tuesday, February 1, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and is primarily a networking and mentoring opportunity hosted by Glen Sturtevant, director for science and technology for NAVSEA’s Program Executive Office for Ships (PEO Ships), that will feature guest speaker Thomas M. Rivers, executive director of U.S. Navy PEO Ships. Rivers will share his career story, including professional development best practices and lessons learned, and will be available afterward for one-on-one chats.



Pre-registration for the YP Breakfast is required.

Registration is free for this event and is on a first-come, first-serve basis for a maximum of 150 participants.



You can register at: www.navalengineers. org/Events/Event-Info/ sessionaltcd/CSS-TSS2022.



You can find Rivers’ bio here.

Like this: Like Loading...