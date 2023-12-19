The American Society of Naval Engineer’s (ASNE) scholarship application period is open until February 12, 2024 for the 2024 to 2025 academic year. ASNE supports future engineers, awarding $4,000 scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students each academic year.

Eligible programs of study for ASNE scholarships include:

– Naval Architecture

– Marine Engineering

– Ocean Engineering

– Mechanical Engineering

– Structural Engineering

– Civil Engineering

– Environmental Engineering

– Aeronautical Engineering

– Electrical Engineering

– Electronic Engineering

– Systems Engineering

– Software Engineering

– Computer Science

– Engineering Technology

– Applied Mathematics and Physics

– Other relevant professions as accepted by the ASNE Scholarship Committee

Learn more at: www.navalengineers.org/ Education/Scholarships.

Questions may be emailed to: scholarships@navalengineers.org.

