Apply: ASNE 2024-2025 Scholarships
The American Society of Naval Engineer’s (ASNE) scholarship application period is open until February 12, 2024 for the 2024 to 2025 academic year. ASNE supports future engineers, awarding $4,000 scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students each academic year.
Eligible programs of study for ASNE scholarships include:
– Naval Architecture
– Marine Engineering
– Ocean Engineering
– Mechanical Engineering
– Structural Engineering
– Civil Engineering
– Environmental Engineering
– Aeronautical Engineering
– Electrical Engineering
– Electronic Engineering
– Systems Engineering
– Software Engineering
– Computer Science
– Engineering Technology
– Applied Mathematics and Physics
– Other relevant professions as accepted by the ASNE Scholarship Committee
Learn more at: www.navalengineers.org/
Questions may be emailed to: scholarships@navalengineers.org.