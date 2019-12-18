U.S. members of the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) are pleased that many port-related programs championed by AAPA are included in the two legislative appropriation packages just released by Congress. Once funding is in place, ports look forward to continuing to deliver consumer goods, jobs and the quality of life Americans depend on.

The spending bill that is headed for the President’s desk makes significant funds available for port infrastructure development (waterside and landside), invests in multimodal transportation, and ensures the timely inspection of goods moving through our nation’s ports.

AAPA President, Chris Connor, remarked that “ultimately much more is needed, but this package reflects the association’s ongoing priorities for improving the critical infrastructure that is represented at America’s seaports, and will go a long way to enhancing trade and transportation across the nation.”

Below is a brief breakdown of how AAPA priorities fared in this appropriations package:

Army Corps of Engineers

Coastal Navigation – $2.76 billion – This is a 35% increase over FY 2019 funding, with significant increases in Construction as well as Operations and Maintenance.

– – This is a 35% increase over FY 2019 funding, with significant increases in Construction as well as Operations and Maintenance. Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund – $1.63 billion – This amount is above the target set by the Water Resources Development Act of 2014 aimed at ensuring full use of Harbor Maintenance by 2025.

– – This amount is above the target set by the Water Resources Development Act of 2014 aimed at ensuring full use of Harbor Maintenance by 2025. Construction – $1.12 billion – This includes a Regional Dredging Demonstration Program funding for $377.65 million.

– – This includes a Regional Dredging Demonstration Program funding for $377.65 million. Donor and Energy Transfer – $50 million – The bill ensures level funding for the Donor and Energy Transfer Port Program along with Congressional encouragement that the Army Corps of Engineers include funding for this program in future Congressional requests.

Department of Transportation

Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Program (formerly TIGER) – $1 billion – With passage of this bill, $100 million over FY 2019 will be made available for BUILD grants, increasing eligible port investments and leveraging local and state investments in Ports.

– – With passage of this bill, $100 million over FY 2019 will be made available for BUILD grants, increasing eligible port investments and leveraging local and state investments in Ports. Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) – $1 billion – While Congress has directed that multimodal projects should not be the focus of this program in FY 2020, the Secretary of Transportation is directed to invest in a variety of transportation modes – including port infrastructure improvements and multimodal infrastructure projects – with this year’s grants.

– – While Congress has directed that multimodal projects should not be the focus of this program in FY 2020, the Secretary of Transportation is directed to invest in a variety of transportation modes – including port infrastructure improvements and multimodal infrastructure projects – with this year’s grants. Maritime Administration Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) – $225 million – PIDP funds will be made available for a number of purposes, including gate improvements, road and rail improvements both within and connecting to ports, berth improvements, cargo operations improvements, and in utilities necessary for safe operations (or any combination of these purposes). While this number is lower than last year, it is a significant improvement over the Administration’s efforts to zero out the program. Additionally, a larger share of these funds, $200 million, is set aside for coastal seaports or Great Lakes ports. AAPA considers this level of funding a victory, and something to build upon in coming years.

Federal Railway Administration Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program – $325 million – Increased by $70 million over previous levels, this funding allows for additional investment in various railroad infrastructure projects. In previous years, Ports have used these funds to expand rail capacity and replace structurally deficient bridges. Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing (RRIF) Program – This program is authorized so long as any direct loan or loan guarantees remain outstanding.



U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Port Security Grant Program (PSGP) – $100 million – This level funding is more than $73 million above the President’s request. AAPA provides annual data showing the as-of-yet unmet need for security funding at ports, but the level funding – above the President’s request – is comparable to the levels in other FEMA security grant programs.

– – This level funding is more than $73 million above the President’s request. AAPA provides annual data showing the as-of-yet unmet need for security funding at ports, but the level funding – above the President’s request – is comparable to the levels in other FEMA security grant programs. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) – $104 million – This funding is specifically for hiring up to an additional 610 CBP officers and agriculture specialists, consistent with AAPA’s request.

Environmental Protection Agency

Diesel Emissions Reduction Grants – $87 million – These grants are funded at identical levels to the prior year, continuing to make available grants to protect human health and improve air quality by reducing harmful emissions from diesel engines.

– – These grants are funded at identical levels to the prior year, continuing to make available grants to protect human health and improve air quality by reducing harmful emissions from diesel engines. National Estuary Program – $29.8 million – This program is slightly increased from previous levels, with at least $1.35 million of these funds to be awarded competitively.

National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration

Physical Oceanographic Real-Time System (PORTS) Program – No Less Than $6.25 million – This package slightly increases the PORTS program funding from FY 2019 and sets a floor for program funding.

Like this: Like Loading...