Oceanic Systems (UK) Ltd. has released a brand new product, the 5720 NMEA2000 Flow Adaptor Module, which is designed to report fuel flow and usage over the NMEA2000 network using positive displacement flow meters.



These high-accuracy sensors connect directly to the 5720 using IP68-rated standard Deutsch connectors. The 5720 is compatible with sensors having a single pulsed output, as well as those with a two-phase quadrature output (for cases where reverse flow must be considered). Additionally, high-accuracy PT100 temperature-compensated sensors are fully supported.



As required, the 5720 may be set up to measure two individual flow rates, consumption data based on flow and return rates or total fluid transferred. This configuration along with sensor parameters and network instances may be made to the flow adaptor over the NMEA2000 Network.

Learn more at https://osukl.com/flow-adaptor.

